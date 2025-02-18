Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 315,946 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,051,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,946 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $132,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 669.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

