Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $77,769.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,922.22. This trade represents a 24.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $48,292.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,126.37. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,417 shares of company stock worth $1,063,184 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.