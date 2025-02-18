Barclays Raises TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $16.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TIM Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TIMB opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TIM has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that TIM will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TIM by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

