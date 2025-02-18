Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 580,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,756.16. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.