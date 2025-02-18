Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after buying an additional 1,563,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,060,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $996,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after buying an additional 19,189,830 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 236,116 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

