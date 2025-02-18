Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,129,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after purchasing an additional 235,173 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,078.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.