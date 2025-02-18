Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.47, but opened at $38.41. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 1,137,123 shares changing hands.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

