Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Beam Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BEEM opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Beam Global from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

