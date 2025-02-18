Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

