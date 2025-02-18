Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Issues Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Bel Fuse updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 7,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.23. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
