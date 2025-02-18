Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Issues Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Bel Fuse updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 7,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.23. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

