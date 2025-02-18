Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 11,591 Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spider Management Company LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 872,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 317,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 50.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,634 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 129,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 8,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $51,819.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,680.80. This represents a 8.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 18,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,942.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,454.36. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 72,174 shares of company stock valued at $448,653 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

