Berenberg Bank Increases Mony Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 300

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Mony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON MONY traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 200 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Mony Group has a 52 week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.40 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Mony Group will post 19.1090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Mony Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.70 ($12,628.94). Insiders purchased 5,186 shares of company stock worth $1,030,922 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

