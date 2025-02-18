Best Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Walmart, Tempus AI, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are companies that operate within the healthcare industry, providing products and services such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, or healthcare facilities. These stocks often experience fluctuations in value based on factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and changes in healthcare policy. Investors may choose to allocate funds to medical stocks as part of a diversified investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $21.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.52. 8,753,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.35 and a 200 day moving average of $562.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $13.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $857.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,186. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $813.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $795.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $845.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,892,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,227,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. Walmart has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $833.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 22,121,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.41 and its 200 day moving average is $569.27.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,669,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,775. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91.

