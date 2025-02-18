Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $608,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $91.95 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
