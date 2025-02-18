Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $486,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.