Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $486,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
