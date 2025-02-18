Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

