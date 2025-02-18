Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives $12.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Beyond alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Beyond Trading Up 7.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYON opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Beyond has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.81.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.