Beyond Meat (BYND) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $257.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $1,173,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,288 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,330. The trade was a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

