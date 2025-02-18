Bfsg LLC Buys 61 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $546.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.