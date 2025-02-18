Bfsg LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $751.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $761.58. The company has a market cap of $295.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.