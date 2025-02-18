Bfsg LLC Sells 201 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after acquiring an additional 538,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,661,000 after buying an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

