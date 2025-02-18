Bfsg LLC Sells 348 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,755 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $95.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

