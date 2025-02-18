Bfsg LLC Sells 554 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 420.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amphenol by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after buying an additional 108,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.