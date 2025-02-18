Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

