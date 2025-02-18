Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 275,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,306 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRA opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.98. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 100.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.19%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

