Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Bit Origin has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.16% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

