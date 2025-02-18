Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 13,740,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 0.3 %
BTDR opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 182,110 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,872,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
