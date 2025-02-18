Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 13,740,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 0.3 %

BTDR opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 182,110 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,872,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.