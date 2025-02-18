BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $539.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

