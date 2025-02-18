BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

