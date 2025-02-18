BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.0% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

