BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

