Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.160-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,230.70. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $835,384.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,682.27. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,279 shares of company stock worth $1,750,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.