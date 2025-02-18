BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1,104.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 95,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

