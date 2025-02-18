BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $151,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

