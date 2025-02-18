BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BNY stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
