Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires 105 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 455,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,747,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

