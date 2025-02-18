BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.30

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.