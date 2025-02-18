BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.30

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
