BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BP were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of BP by 9.9% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 233,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 660,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 454,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.
BP Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE BP opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
BP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
