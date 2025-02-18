Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $25.81 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

