Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 103,947 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103,947 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,664,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,969,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 28.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,372,521.19. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.