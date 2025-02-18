Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 12,571 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.