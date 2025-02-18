Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,990 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

