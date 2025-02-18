Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,958 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $523.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

