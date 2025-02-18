Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $128.94. The company had a trading volume of 369,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,497. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.68.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,057,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 218,707 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

