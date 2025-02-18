Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Bristow Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $161,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,226,948 shares in the company, valued at $122,688,562.96. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group Profile

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

