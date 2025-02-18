British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Announces $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7391 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

