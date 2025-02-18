Brokerages Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT at C$17.94

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.57. DRI Healthcare Trust has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

