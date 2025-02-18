Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Holdings Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 193,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 181,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after buying an additional 823,428 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BN opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

