Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $527.47 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.72 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.