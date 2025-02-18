Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

