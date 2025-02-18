Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Everest Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Everest Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE EG opened at $333.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.36. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

